Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 435965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 176.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

