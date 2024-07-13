Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Short Interest Up 10,300.0% in June

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 10,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Olympus Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OLYMY opened at $16.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Olympus has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

About Olympus

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

