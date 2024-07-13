OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

ONEW stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.58. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $488.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

