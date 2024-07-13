Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Down 1.9%

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.03 and last traded at $232.11. Approximately 26,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 501,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 42.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $901,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

