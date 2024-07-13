ORG Partners LLC Acquires 424 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 212.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $7,334,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 217,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $91.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

