ORG Partners LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
