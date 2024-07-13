ORG Partners LLC Has $30,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after buying an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 441,411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 24,371.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 199,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after buying an additional 188,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

FANG opened at $204.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

