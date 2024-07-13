ORG Partners LLC Has $36,000 Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 92.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $123.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

