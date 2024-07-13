ORG Partners LLC Has $52,000 Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,854 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -775.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

