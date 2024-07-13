ORG Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Stock Performance
NetEase stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.
NetEase Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTES
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NetEase
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.