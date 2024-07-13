ORG Partners LLC Invests $50,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.53. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.30 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

