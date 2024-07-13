ORG Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Southern by 1,247.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 260,807 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,424,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,006,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after buying an additional 308,599 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock worth $2,151,644. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

