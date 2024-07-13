ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,008,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

BGY opened at $5.68 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

