ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Core & Main by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Core & Main by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.
Insider Transactions at Core & Main
In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $524,139.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $236,268.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,569. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Core & Main Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Core & Main
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
