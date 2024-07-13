ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $790,822,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 288,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,242.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,307.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,833 shares of company stock worth $119,087,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

