ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,260 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 447.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 42,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

