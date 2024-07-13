ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 709 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,890,000 after buying an additional 56,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,152,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AZEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,632,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,951,000 after purchasing an additional 516,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,216,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AZEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,976,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.79 million. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,000. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

