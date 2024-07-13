ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

