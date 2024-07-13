ORG Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.