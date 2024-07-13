ORG Partners LLC Sells 2,103 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

