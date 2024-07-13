ORG Partners LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $218.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.63 and its 200-day moving average is $205.85. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

