ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFA. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Informatica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Informatica by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Informatica by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $27.97 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

Insider Activity at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,425,518. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

