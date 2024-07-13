Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Down 16.8% in June

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of OR opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $15,973,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $33,370,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

