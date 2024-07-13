Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.13

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 2919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 281,662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 319,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

