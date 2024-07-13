Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,988 shares of company stock worth $21,015,755. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

