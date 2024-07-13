PennantPark Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.
PennantPark Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $512.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PennantPark Investment
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PennantPark Investment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.