PennantPark Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 105.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $512.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.52. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNNT. Raymond James downgraded PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

