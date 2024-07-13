Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,994,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,517,000 after buying an additional 91,322 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,643,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

