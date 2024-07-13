Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $810,600.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $772,050.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Gentherm by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

