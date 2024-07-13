PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $108.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. PJT Partners traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.62, with a volume of 3726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.48.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

