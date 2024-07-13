PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $26.60 on Friday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
