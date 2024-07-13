PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Short Interest Update

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of PLDT

PLDT Trading Up 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 10.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $26.60 on Friday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $968.85 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

