Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Raised to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

