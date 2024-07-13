Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.90

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.74, with a volume of 71093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
