Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rithm Capital

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.