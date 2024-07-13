Private Advisor Group LLC Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pure Storage by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 533,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,733,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $65.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.75, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

