PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a growth of 6,757.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Further Reading

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

