PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, a growth of 6,757.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
Shares of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.