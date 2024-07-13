Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge Sells 1,953 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QTWO opened at $65.61 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

