Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Qudian Stock Performance
Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.60.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 278.52%.
About Qudian
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.
