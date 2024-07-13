Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. Qudian has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 278.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Qudian by 5,018.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,030,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 2,971,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qudian by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 163,397 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Qudian by 41.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,146 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 8.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 89,325.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

