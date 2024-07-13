Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sells 3,641 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $163,990.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,504.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66.

On Monday, July 1st, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $309,806.70.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $44.89 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Establishment Labs

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.