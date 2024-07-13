RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
RADCOM Trading Up 1.5 %
RDCM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on RDCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDCM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.