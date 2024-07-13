RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RADCOM Trading Up 1.5 %

RDCM stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 34.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RADCOM by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of RADCOM in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

