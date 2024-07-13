Radio Caca (RACA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.24 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,971,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

