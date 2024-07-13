Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in June

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RLYB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rallybio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rallybio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rallybio Trading Down 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth $4,128,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $1.38 on Friday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.