Reviewing Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Biodesix has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renalytix has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Renalytix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -85.80% -29,379.44% -52.08% Renalytix -1,687.80% -1,008.88% -205.46%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $49.09 million 3.95 -$52.15 million ($0.55) -3.07 Renalytix $3.40 million 7.92 -$45.61 million ($0.39) -0.89

This table compares Biodesix and Renalytix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Renalytix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renalytix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Renalytix shares are held by institutional investors. 69.2% of Biodesix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Renalytix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biodesix and Renalytix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Renalytix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Renalytix has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 759.60%. Given Renalytix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renalytix is more favorable than Biodesix.

Summary

Renalytix beats Biodesix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Renalytix

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. Renalytix Plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; and Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers. The company also has a partnership agreement with Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Wake Forest School of Medicine to implement an advanced clinical care model designed to improve kidney health and reduce kidney disease progression and kidney failure. The company was formerly known as Renalytix AI plc and changed its name to Renalytix Plc in June 2021. Renalytix Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

