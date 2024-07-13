Richard Gray Purchases 1,600 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Gray bought 1,600 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($13.05) per share, with a total value of £16,304 ($20,883.82).

LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.32) on Friday. CVS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 902.41 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,225 ($28.50). The firm has a market cap of £745.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,056 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.36) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

