RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on REI.UN. Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 1.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$20.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99.

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.