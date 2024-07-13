Roderick (Rod) Flavell Buys 241 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell purchased 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.30) per share, with a total value of £997.74 ($1,278.01).

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 394 ($5.05) on Friday. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 639 ($8.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,064.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

