RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Cut to $110.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.51% from the stock’s current price.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPM

RPM International Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $110.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 52 week low of $88.84 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.