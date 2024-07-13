Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Ryanair Stock Performance
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
