Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Ryanair by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 444,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 128,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $87.18 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

(Get Free Report

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.