Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.94

Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 215894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.
Sable Offshore Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,067,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $1,205,609.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Flores purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,067,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore
Sable Offshore Company Profile
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
