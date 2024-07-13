Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $669,335.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

