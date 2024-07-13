Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 35,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,571,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANA. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

