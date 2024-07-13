Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Buys 494 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,015,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average of $157.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

